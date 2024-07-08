Funeral service Monday for teen killed in lightning strike at Davie park

Funeral service Monday for teen who died in a lightning strike at Davie park

FORT LAUDERDALE - Family and friends will gather Monday to celebrate the life of Ethan Lawrence who died last week after he was struck by lightning in a Davie park.

The 19-year-old cross-country runner was working his way through Vista View Park on June 30th when someone saw him fall on the ground. Lightning was reported in the area around 10:20 a.m.

According to the Broward County Parks Department, the park does have lightning predictors that activate when lightning may hit. The county said they are 97% accurate.

A park worker confirmed that the alarms went off moments after Lawrence collapsed.

Lawrence, who was from Pembroke Pines, was a runner at Jacksonville University and was in the middle of transferring to Nova Southeastern University, where he planned to pursue a law degree. Lawrence's girlfriend Andrea Medina gave birth to the couple's daughter six months ago.

Lawrence was described in a Facebook post as a "beautiful, smart, athletic, wonderful young man" by Sarah Ramsey, a family friend

The funeral service for Lawrence will be held at Potential Church on Stirling Road in Cooper City.

