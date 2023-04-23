Funeral service held for twin brothers who died after drowning in Miami-Dade lake

Funeral held for twin brothers who died after drowning in NW Miami-Dade lake

MIAMI-DADE — The Miami-Dade community and loved ones gathered Saturday to mourn the tragic loss of 13-year-old twin brothers Andrew Paul and Alex Paul, who drowned in a lake on Friday, April 7.

The funeral service was held at New Vision Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Witnesses say the twins were playing with friends by the lake at Arthur Woodard Park, on the 1100 block of Northwest 99th Street Friday afternoon, when one of the kids pushed Alex into the lake.

"The brother jumped in to try to save his brother," said a witness who identified himself only as Jefferson. "He couldn't, and both of them were drowning."

First responders rushed the scene, pulling the boys out of the lake, but it was too late for the twins.

The family says Alex and Andrew were extremely close, and that they had big dreams for the future.

"Andrew told her mommy, when I become a police officer, I will help you a lot. And Alex said the same thing, when they grow up, they're going to work hard to give her a new home, a new life, that was the dream," said the translator on behalf of Cereste.