Family speaks after twin brothers die after being pulled from NW Miami-Dade lake

MIAMI --The devastation and grief these parents feel is unbearable.

They spoke with CBS News Miami Saturday with the help of a translator, just a day after their 13-year-old twin sons, Alex and Andrew Paul, drowned.

"This is a big pain, she don't know how to describe that because she feel a pain that she never have before," said the translator when speaking for the boy's mother, Modeline Cereste.

Witnesses say the twins were playing with friends by the lake at Arthur Woodard Park, on the 1100 block of Northwest 99th Street Friday afternoon, when one of the kids pushed Alex into the lake.

Andrew jumped in, trying to save his brother, but then they both started struggling in the water.

First responders rushed the scene, pulling the boys out of the lake, but it was too late for the twins.

"He cannot change anything, but those kids who die at the same time, he feel like it's so hard for him. If he can do anything to save them if he was there, he would do everything to save his kids," said the translator on behalf of the boys' father, Joinnel Louis.

The family says Alex and Andrew were extremely close, and that they had big dreams for the future.

"Andrew told her mommy, when I become a police officer, I will help you a lot. And Alex said the same thing, when they grow up, they're going to work hard to give her a new home, a new life, that was the dream," said the translator on behalf of Cereste

But those dreams have come to a halt.

And what remains is the memories, the love and the pain of losing Alex and Andrew.

The brothers, starting this life and leaving this life together.

The family says a date for the twins' funeral has not been set.