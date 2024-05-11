Fundraiser held for teen Katerina Puid who was severly injured in 2022 boat crash

Family of South Florida teen injured in a boat crash nearly two years ago is still fighting for her

MIAMI - Rudy Puig has been fighting for his daughter Katy for nearly two years and he has a lot of support.

Katy was in a boat crash with more than a dozen other people back in Boca Chita Key in December 2022. It hit a channel marker, knocking everyone out of the boat. Katy, who was only 17 at the time, suffered a traumatic brain injury. Another girl on the boat, 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez, died. Rudy says Katy is still in rehab.

"The doctor had said there was a five percent she would live," Rudy said.

Her big sister still remembers when she first saw Katy in the hospital.

"I dropped to the floor," Katy's sister Amanda said. "Probably screamed as loud as I possibly could and it was definitely one of the scariest moments."

To help pay for her treatment, the family helped organize the Katy Strong Whiffle Ball Classic. It's in its second year. All funds from the tournament go towards Katy's recovery.

The family raised $80,000 last year. This year they have even higher hopes. They were looking to raise one hundred thousand dollars.

Rudy said that his daughter is still in rehab six days a week. Her friends and supporters have no plans to abandon her.

"Katy keeps fighting so we're gonna keep fighting," Rudy said.

By CBS News Miami's Steve Maugeri