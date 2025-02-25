Fugitive wanted in New York in custody after SWAT standoff in Hollywood

A fugitive wanted in New York was taken into custody Monday after a tense SWAT standoff in a Hollywood neighborhood that prompted lockdowns at four nearby schools, authorities said.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Recovery Task Force tracked the suspect to a home on North 46th Avenue around noon. When officers attempted to arrest him, he fled on foot and hid in a backyard shed, police said.

Hollywood police responded with SWAT and K-9 units, setting up a perimeter around the area. After several hours, the suspect surrendered peacefully.

Authorities have not released the suspect's name or details of the charges against him but confirmed he was wanted in New York. No injuries were reported.

The precautionary lockdowns at four schools in the area have since been lifted.