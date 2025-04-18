FSU students reeling after campus shooting find comfort at home

One day after a tragic shooting at Florida State University left two dead and several others injured, students like Kelsey Figueras are returning home, seeking solace and safety in the arms of family as they process the trauma still fresh on campus.

A dad's quick decision

For Juan Figueras, there was no hesitation in bringing his daughter home for Easter after the tragedy.

"It was a no-brainer," said Figueras, who described being deeply shaken by the events that unfolded on campus.

Close calls and emotional goodbyes

Kelsey, along with fellow student Mariana Riera, was just minutes away from the scene when the shooting began. "I started crying," Riera recalled.

"You never think that this is going to happen to you."

The realization prompted both students to leave Tallahassee, overwhelmed but grateful to reunite with loved ones.

Processing the aftermath

Brooke Taylor, a freshman who knows one of the victims, said the impact of the shooting didn't fully hit her until the following morning.

"I woke up just crying," she said. Her friend, who was shot in the leg, is now recovering in the hospital.

As the FSU community struggles to come to terms with the violence, many students are choosing to finish the semester from home, facing finals with heavy hearts and uncertain minds.