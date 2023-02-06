Frustration mounts for residents of burned Miami Gardens condo complex

MIAMI -- More than a week after a massive fire at a Miami Gardens condo complex forced hundreds of residents out of their homes, many of them voiced frustration Monday amid word that the property manager was handing out documents for those eligible for financial assistance.

Several of the residents who live at the complex found out through word of mouth about the papers being handed out to some people who were at a shelter waiting to see how much help they may qualify for.

Thick black smoke coming from a Miami Gardens condo building after a blaze ignited in the building. cbs4

"Everyday you come here they keep telling you it's tomorrow (and) it's the next day (or) it's the other day," said renter Alex Mahoney. "And I have to be taking off work. I'm losing money."

Many residents said they were upset and tired, with many of them just wanting to go in and grab what's left of their belongings.

Several said Denise Brooks, the property manager, claims the residents will be able to enter the building by the end of the week.

"I have the pictures in my phone," said Rodneiesha McGahee. "When I saw my kids' room . . . (I) just cried. It's like the roof was caved in, the bed was completely burnt and my mom's room (was) completely burnt."

The owners of condo units in the building received a notice-of-violation paperwork from the city of Miami Gardens that said in part that the building was unsafe to inhabit.

"I lived in 224 (and) so many apartments was completely destroyed," McGahee said. "It started in (unit) 217 so I was four away."

She says they're waiting to hear back to see how much financial assistance they'll receive from Humana.

"The financial assistance of course is great but it's hard," McGahee said. "It's not gonna bring back the memories. My baby when I brought her home from the hospital (and) her baby books (and) the pictures. Everything is gone."