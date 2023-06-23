Watch CBS News
Frozen fruit recalled over possible listeria contamination

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/CNN

MIAMI - Fruit smoothie lovers may want to check their freezers.

The USDA said Sunrise Growers has recalled frozen fruit products sold at select stores nationwide over concerns about possible listeria contamination. At issue is the frozen pineapple used in the products.

Listeria generally causes short-term symptoms like fever, headache, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea in healthy people, but it can cause serious and even deadly infections in children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

According to the recall, a third-party supplier provided the pineapple and it has the potential to be contaminated with listeria. Officials say no illnesses have been reported.

The products were distributed to several chain retailers across the country including Walmart, Aldi, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and Target. Many of the products were sold under the stores' private label brands.

They were distributed between fall 2022 and this week.

The FDA advises if you still have these products do not use them. Instead, throw them away or return them to the store for a full refund. 

First published on June 23, 2023 / 7:00 AM

CNN contributed to this report.

