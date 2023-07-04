July 4th celebrated with new Florida rolled back rights

MIAMI - People excited to celebrate American freedom on Independence Day ache over recently rolled back rights in Florida.

"We're not going in a the direction us as a family would like to see it," Rolando Cespedes, a father of three in Miami-Dade County said.

"I think there are a lot of rights that have been taken away to please a certain number of people across the state," Marcello Oliviera another father from Miami-Dade County. "For what purpose, we don't know. But I think it's very sad for that specific group of people that their rights have been taken away and them being marginalized for no reason."

U.S. Supreme Court rulings ended Affirmative Action and White House plans to cancel some student loan debts.

Florida law banned classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity through 8th grade. As of Saturday, the state began requiring hospitals that take Medicaid to ask patients about their immigration status.

"For me, it's a simple message (to my sons) of freedom is very, very important for us," Cespedes said.

Though hardly thrilled, Cespedes bought $500 worth of fireworks for his family to party Tuesday night. He thinks legal changes add extra meaning to his favorite holiday.

"I celebrate July 4th every single day of the year," Oliviera said.

He grew up in Brazil. Cespedes immigrated from Cuba more than 25 years ago. Both are familiar with life without rights. Both see Florida law expanding some freedoms too.

House Bill 543 allows permitless carry for legal gun owners. House Bill 621 increases death benefits for service members. Senate Bill 164 legalizes Fentanyl test strips. House Bill 551 requires school districts to prove curriculum includes African-American history.

"In a sense (the changed laws and legal rulings make) me feel I should speak out more on what is going on," Cespedes said.

"I think if anything else it gives me more power to fight and reestablish those rights as well," Oliviera said.

That starts with celebrating America's independence. Oliviera plans to host a pool party. Cespedes said his family with have a small gathering. Both plan to use holiday to teach their children not to take American independence or freedoms for granted.

MM