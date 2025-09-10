Free mammograms offered across South Florida with mobile mammovan events
CBS News Miami is partnering with community organizations to make breast cancer screenings more accessible.
Beginning Thursday morning, anchor Betty Nguyen will be live at 6:15 a.m. from the mammovan, highlighting opportunities for South Floridians to get a free mammogram.
The mammovan will be traveling across Miami-Dade and Broward counties in the coming months, providing no-cost screenings.
Organizers say participants must sign up in advance online to secure their spot.
How to register
Anyone interested in receiving a free mammogram must register ahead of time through the official sign-up page. No walk-ups will be accepted.
Visitors can either click "Schedule Now" at the top of the page or scroll down to find their location and make an appointment directly.
Komen-sponsored mammovan events
September 11, 2025 — Miami Gardens City Hall, 18605 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens, FL 33056
October 22, 2025 — E. Pat Larkins Community Center, 520 NW 3rd St., Pompano Beach, FL 33060
December 11, 2025 — Miami Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation, 3505 NW 107 Ave., Doral, FL 33178
Additional South Florida mammogram events
September 16, 2025 — Aids Healthcare Foundation: Fort Lauderdale Downtown Healthcare Center, 700 SE 3rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
September 18, 2025 — Sanitas: Fort Lauderdale, 2150 S Andrews Ave. Suite 150, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
September 20, 2025 — Florida Blue: Hialeah, 1001 W 49th St., Hialeah, FL 33012
September 24, 2025 — Faircrest 14 Maintenance Corp., 6990 NW 71st, Tamarac, FL 33321
September 30, 2025 — BankUnited Mammograms, 7815 NW 148th Street Building 3, Miami Lakes, FL 33016
October 2, 2025 — Sanitas: Country Walk, 14409 Country Walk Dr., Miami, FL 33186
October 4, 2025 — Sanitas: Kendall, 7135 SW 117th Ave., Miami, FL 33183
October 7, 2025 — Sanitas: Miami Lakes, 18610 NW 87th Ave. Suite 101, Miami, FL 33015
October 8, 2025 — American Health Marketplace, 3215 NW 10th Terrace #211, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
October 9, 2025 — CompletePet, 4120 W 91st Pl. Suite 500, Hialeah, FL 33018
October 10, 2025 — Conviva East Westchester "MammoLink at Conviva: Screenings on Wheels," 7500 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33144
October 11, 2025 — God is Bigger Than Cancer, 12555 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33027
October 14, 2025 — Sanitas: Homestead, 600 NE 22nd Terrace, Homestead, FL 33033
October 16, 2025 — Sanitas: Kendall, 7135 SW 117th Ave., Kendall, FL 33183
October 18, 2025 — Peterson's Harley-Davidson of Miami, 19400 NW 2nd Ave., Miami, FL 33169
October 21, 2025 — BCOM Health Goes Pink, 168 N Powerline Rd., Pompano Beach, FL 33069
October 27, 2025 — Sanitas: Plantation, 180 SW 84th Ave., Plantation, FL 33324
October 31, 2025 — God is Bigger Than Cancer, 12555 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33027