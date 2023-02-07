Fourth arrest made in illegal Miami-Dade drag racing group

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade police department's ongoing crackdown on illegal drag racing has nabbed a fourth person.

Kai Campbell, 23, faces 19 counts of facilitating drag racing on a highway.

Campbell is accused of using an app to advertise "takeover events" in Miami-Dade and other Florida counties. In chat messages, he would send members addresses and locations for them to meet and "participate in the events including blocking intersections from public use and emergency vehicle access, so that cars can perform drifting, donuts and other stunts without interruption," according to police.

When law enforcement arrived, the groups would scatter and meet up at another location Campbell reportedly posted on the app.

Police say after his arrest, Campbell admitted to creating the chat group and organizing events.