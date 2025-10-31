Florida man arrested for allegedly posting death threats to ICE agents on social media account

A Fort Myers man was arrested after he allegedly made online death threats to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Joseph Giancola allegedly said the threatening posts on social media platform Bluesky under the pseudonym Cain Delon, DHS said.

Receipts from the social media account show the threats were posted in July. In a news release, DHS listed some of the threats that were posted to the account:

"Shoot the ICE Nazis down like the rabid dogs they are"

"Just get a gun and shoot the ICE Nazis down"

"Start by shooting ice thugs dead"

"Shoot those ice thugs dead"

"Shoot the ICE agents down."

"They come near me, and I shoot to kill. Be warned"

"Shoot these thugs dead"

"Get out your guns and shoot them down"

"This cowardly individual made repeated disgusting death threats against ICE law enforcement officers. He is now in federal custody and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in the release.

It was not immediately clear what crimes Giancola has been charged with.

According to DHS, death threats against ICE agents are up 8,000%.

In September, Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered DOJ agents to guard ICE facilities and directed counterterrorism task forces to look into attacks against federal agents, shortly after a deadly shooting at a Dallas ICE facility.