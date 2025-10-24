Florida 19-year-old faces felony charge for throwing rock through ICE agent's car window during father's arrest

A 19-year-old is facing a felony charge after throwing a rock through the window of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement vehicle, police say.

It happened Tuesday morning at a Wawa in Port St. Lucie when ICE and border patrol were conducting an operation, PSLPD said.

When federal agents were making an arrest, Pasqual Velasquez Martin threw a large rock at the agent's vehicle, shattering it. Agents were arresting his father during that time.

Port St. Lucie Police Department

PSLPD said Martin fled the scene but didn't get far. He was taken into custody without incident.

Martin was charged with one count of throwing a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle, a second-degree felony.

According to the Florida Legislature, a missile could also be considered a stone or other hard substance which would produce death or great bodily harm.