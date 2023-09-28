Fort Myers Beach marks one year since Hurricane Ian roared ashore

MIAMI - It's been one year since Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida.

Rebuilding after Florida's costliest hurricane has been slow and frustrating for many who are still waiting for relief money, insurance payouts, and working utilities. There are still empty apartment buildings and storm damaged homes with spray-painted addresses. But there is also a lot of construction, a lot of rebuilding, and a lot of hope.

On Thursday morning, the people of Fort Myers and Fort Myers Beach will gather together for a remembrance ceremony at Bayside Park. From there, they will head to the famed downtown area "Times Square," which remains mostly closed, for the unveiling of a new clock tower. Local leaders and officials from all over the state will be there to honor those who lost their lives.

In fact, there will be a number of different events throughout the day in communities that were affected.

The losses are great and difficult for neighbors, as many who came to retire there now work to rebuild what they once had.

"It's heartbreaking, this was supposed to be my forever home," said Fort Myers Beach resident Diane Andruzko.

FEMA holds regular updates for residents like Andruzko who has been unable to return to her condo.

"No electric, no sewer, no water, no power, no services to the building," she said.

"Yes, we made due to get by but as far as moving and improving, it's a little harder to do than you might think," said another beach resident Mike Yost.

He and his wife are living in a trailer in Bonita Springs, in temporary government-funded housing set up after Ian.

Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers said recovery could take years.

"It'll be several years before we get back to what it looked like on the 27th before Ian came and, and took everything away. But we'll do everything we can to speed up that process to make it as short as possible," he said.

Thursday marked one step closer as the people work to move forward.

