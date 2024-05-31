Watch CBS News
Fort Lauderdale's Kinney Tunnel reopens to original four-lane configuration

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Henry E. Kinney Tunnel on US 1/Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale was set to reopen to its original four-lane configuration at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Transportation authorities said that "while we finalize the project, expect intermittent single-lane closures during non-peak traffic hours to ensure minimal disruption. These closures are necessary to complete important upgrades to enhance safety and efficiency in the tunnel."

"We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we work to enhance the resiliency, long-term functionality and safety of the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel. For more details and updates on lane closures, visit www.d4fdot.com."

May 31, 2024

