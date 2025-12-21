Watch CBS News
Woman hospitalized after shooting in Fort Lauderdale, police searching for suspect

By
Hunter Geisel
Digital Producer, CBS Miami
Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.
Read Full Bio
Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Just after 3:35 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to the 3000 block of 62nd Street following a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman with injuries and FLFR took the woman to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert patient, FLPD said.

According to police, the shooting suspect fled the scene before officers responded, but FLPD said that the preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting was an isolated incident and its investigators do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.

FLPD is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

