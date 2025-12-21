Woman hospitalized after shooting in Fort Lauderdale, police searching for suspect

An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Just after 3:35 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to the 3000 block of 62nd Street following a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman with injuries and FLFR took the woman to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert patient, FLPD said.

According to police, the shooting suspect fled the scene before officers responded, but FLPD said that the preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting was an isolated incident and its investigators do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.

FLPD is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.