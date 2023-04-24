Fort Lauderdale SWAT standoff following police pursuit of stolen car

FORT LAUDERDALE - The driver of a stolen car got into a standoff with a Fort Lauderdale police SWAT team after he refused to get out of the vehicle.

According to police, just after 4 a.m. they received word of a carjacking in the 1200 block of Northeast 11th Avenue. Minutes later, the car was spotted near NW 13th Street and Powerline Road. The driver refused to pull over and there was a brief pursuit.

Police were able to stop the car at NE 13th Street and NE 4th Avenue but then the driver refused to get out. A SWAT team was called in. After holding officers at bay, police said the driver ultimately surrendered and was taken into custody.

The person who was carjacked sustained injuries and was taken to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.