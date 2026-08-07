Man running from Fort Lauderdale police gets hit by car after running into street, investigators say

Police in Fort Lauderdale said a man was hit by a vehicle after he fled into the road while running from officers early Friday morning.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, officers received calls just before 4:30 a.m. regarding a man who was vandalizing a property and causing "serious damage."

The caller told police that the suspect was known to him, and while officers did respond to the area, the suspect was not located.

About three hours later, Fort Lauderdale police said they received another call about the same suspect.

Officers responded to that scene, which was in the 1400 block of Northeast 4th Avenue, and said that when they were attempting to make contact with him, he fled into the road and was hit by a vehicle.

The suspect was taken by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police said that the Fort Lauderdale Traffic Homicide Unit was also at the scene to conduct an investigation due to the serious bodily injuries that the suspect suffered.

Northeast 4th Avenue has since reopened to normal traffic.

In addition, police said the Fort Lauderdale Police Department's Property Crimes Unit is handling the investigation into the felony vandalism.