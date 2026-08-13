Man stabbed at Fort Lauderdale bar now has only 20% brain function, family says: "He's in a vegetative state"

The mother of a man who was stabbed multiple times during a fight inside a Fort Lauderdale bar says her son is on life support after suffering severe brain damage, leaving the family facing an agonizing decision as they prepare for the worst.

"He's not here anymore. They're waiting for me to pull the plug," Margarita Wray told CBS News Miami.

Wray said doctors told the family that only about 20% of her son's brain is functioning. His sister, Marie Wray, said he suffered a stroke that caused extensive damage.

"He's in a vegetative state," she said.

The victim, whose name is being withheld at the request of detectives, is the father of an 8-year-old boy and was preparing to celebrate his 50th birthday.

His sister broke down while describing the plans he had made with his son.

"He has a child. They were supposed to go fishing," Marie Wray said through tears. "All of those memories are gone."

According to Fort Lauderdale police, the stabbing happened last Thursday inside Blue Martini, located at 2432 E. Sunrise Blvd. A preliminary investigation determined the victim and the suspect had been involved in a fight before the stabbing. Police said the victim was stabbed multiple times.

Officers arrested 52-year-old Lawrence Constantine Edmonson, who is charged with attempted murder. A judge ordered him held without bond during a court appearance, despite a plea for leniency from his sister.

For Margarita Wray, the possibility of losing her son has turned the criminal case into an intensely personal fight for justice.

"That's the only son I have," she said.

Last week, she was praying for a miracle. Now the family is preparing for the possibility he may not survive.

Attorney Kimberly Wald is now representing the victim's family and said they are seeking accountability through both the criminal and civil justice systems.

"What changed now is that this family is looking for full justice," Wald told CBS News Miami. "And that is justice both in the criminal justice system and the civil justice system."

No civil lawsuit has been filed.

Wald said part of her review will focus on security at the establishment and whether additional measures could have prevented the violence.

"When you operate a property, a business, you've got to make sure it's operating safely," Wald said. "Are there proper security measures? And if there are not, what could have been done and what should have been done to prevent a tragedy like this?"

CBS News Miami has reached out to Blue Martini twice for comment, including after the initial stabbing, but has not received a response.

As the victim remains on life support, his family is confronting a decision no mother wants to make. And if he dies, the outcome could also affect the criminal charges Edmonson is facing.