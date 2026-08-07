Mother of man stabbed at Fort Lauderdale bar pleads for justice as suspect faces attempted murder charge

The mother of a man who was stabbed multiple times inside a popular Fort Lauderdale bar is pleading for justice as the man accused in the attack appeared before a judge and was ordered held without bond.

The incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday at Blue Martini, located at 2432 E. Sunrise Blvd. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, officers responded after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a stabbing inside the establishment.

Investigators said they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. A preliminary investigation determined the victim and the suspect had been involved in an altercation before the stabbing occurred.

Police arrested 52-year-old Lawrence Constantine Edmonson, who is now charged with attempted murder.

During his first court appearance, a judge ordered Edmonson held without bond despite a plea for leniency from his sister, who appeared remotely.

"He's actually the CEO of a corporation with employees," she told the court. "He has four children that he takes care of."

Outside the courtroom, the victim's mother, Margarita Wray, spoke exclusively with CBS News Miami after stepping away from her son's hospital bedside.

"I'm very hurt. This person tried to kill my son," Wray said. "I'm very destroyed. I need my son back."

Wray said detectives have instructed her not to publicly identify her son at this time. She did, however, share details about the severity of his injuries.

"He got stabbed nine times," she said. "He has collapsed lungs."

When asked about her son's condition, Wray said he remains on life support.

"He's on a machine breathing for him," she said.

Despite the extent of his injuries, investigators said the victim is expected to survive.

Wray said she is now focused on her son's recovery and hopes the criminal justice system holds the suspect accountable.

"I need justice," she said. "I need justice for my son. He didn't do anything to anybody. I need my son back."

Police said Edmonson suffered minor injuries during the incident.

CBS News Miami contacted Blue Martini seeking comment about the stabbing and asking about security measures at the venue, including the number of security guards on duty at the time of the attack. As of Friday evening, the establishment had not responded.