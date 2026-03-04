Fort Lauderdale businesses blame new alcohol ordinance for a "considerable decrease" in Spring Break sales

Spring break business has slowed on Fort Lauderdale Beach, with local businesses citing a new city ordinance banning outdoor alcohol sales and open containers in entertainment districts.

Julie Olszewski, operator of Con Murphy's and McSorley's Beach Pub, noted a "considerable decrease compared to normal years." She estimated that about 30 percent of sales typically come from to-go drinks, a revenue stream now cut off by the ordinance.

"It's a much slower start than it's been in previous years. I don't know if it's because the kids know there are more rules," Olszewski said.

Some spring breakers agree that the atmosphere is tamer. "Last year and the year before, you could barely even walk on the beaches, and now it's really tame," said Madison Broussard, a student at Ball State University. "We were kind of disappointed when we came here because it's not as lively as usual."

However, not all students have experienced strict enforcement. Alex Skinner, also a Ball State University student, said he was permitted to take a drink out of a bar "like normal." He, along with his group, was unaware of the new ordinance despite signage posted along AIA.

Xavier Adam Kiewecz from Clarkson, Michigan, said he asked a police officer for clarification. "The cops basically said as long as you're not being dumb you're fine," Kiewecz said.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department released a statement saying the ordinance is "designed to enhance public safety" and that officers are "actively enforcing all applicable City ordinances, including the open container regulations." The department has increased its presence in the area to "promote a safe and welcoming environment."

In addition to the alcohol ban, other regulations include a 5 p.m. daily beach closure, and a prohibition on coolers, tents, loud music, and alcohol except from approved hotel vendors.

Luke Francois from Iowa commented, "The Fort Lauderdale town and police have done an excellent job keeping the beach safe and doing a really good job just monitoring activity."

Olszewski remains optimistic that business will pick up as the month progresses. The enhanced spring break measures are set to be implemented until March 31.