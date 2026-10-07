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Fort Lauderdale shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries, police say

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Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

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A man was rushed to a South Florida hospital after a shooting in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday morning, police tell CBS News Miami.

Few details have been released, but Fort Lauderdale police said they responded to reports of the shooting in the 1700 block of Northwest 13th Court just after 11 a.m.

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Fort Lauderdale police say they're investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. CBS News Miami

When units arrived at the scene, they said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

His current condition and identity have not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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