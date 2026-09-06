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Overnight shooting in Fort Lauderdale sends man to hospital, police say

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Matthew Ablon
Matthew Ablon is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Matthew Ablon,
Steve Maugeri
Steve Maugeri
Steve Maugeri joined the CBS News Miami team in April 2024. Steve has always loved the beach and is excited to live this close to the ocean within a major city as well!
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Steve Maugeri

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A man is recovering after Fort Lauderdale Police say he was shot overnight.

The department said the shooting was reported around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest 2nd Street. Police said officers were breaking up a fight when they heard a gunshot, then detained multiple people.

One firearm was recovered, per the department, and initially, there were no victims or injuries from the scene. However, police said a man later arrived at Plantation General Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The department noted that so far, the victim has declined to cooperate with law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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