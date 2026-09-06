Overnight shooting in Fort Lauderdale sends man to hospital, police say

A man is recovering after Fort Lauderdale Police say he was shot overnight.

The department said the shooting was reported around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest 2nd Street. Police said officers were breaking up a fight when they heard a gunshot, then detained multiple people.

One firearm was recovered, per the department, and initially, there were no victims or injuries from the scene. However, police said a man later arrived at Plantation General Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The department noted that so far, the victim has declined to cooperate with law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing.