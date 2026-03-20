Fort Lauderdale police continues to step up security for Spring Break as the season begins to wind down

Fort Lauderdale police have stepped up patrols for the city's annual spring break, focusing on maintaining order with a strict no-tolerance policy for drugs and alcohol on the beach.

"The first thing that we look for is alcohol and drugs; there's no tolerance for alcohol, no tolerance for drugs on the beach," said Fort Lauderdale Police Officer Carlos Guerra, whose route is part of the enhanced patrols.

The increased presence includes K-9 units, like Ace, which perform multiple daily checks for explosives, narcotics, and guns.

"I'm proud to say that we haven't had any big issues so far. The police presence, as you can see, is everywhere, so that's deterring anybody who wants to come out here and cause any problems," Guerra said.

Since the beginning of March, Fort Lauderdale police have issued more than 1,000 traffic citations and made 38 arrests, with 10 of those being spring breakers. This is an increase from the 31 arrests made during the same period last year. Charges include trespassing, underage drinking, and public intoxication.

Early Wednesday morning, FSU kicker Conor McAneney was arrested on felony charges for battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence, according to jail records. The incident occurred while he was being escorted out of Señor Frogs.

Despite the crowds growing "rather rowdy as the day goes on," police report that their efforts have paid off so far with no major safety issues.

"I noticed there's a lot more. I've been coming down here for spring break the past three years, and I feel like there's a lot more," said Gina Vella, who is visiting from New Jersey. "There's even a crossing guard here."

Dewey Gosselin, visiting from Tampa, agreed, saying, "They're everywhere; there were probably at least 100 officers."

As the spring break season begins to wind down, Guerra had this reminder.

"We're glad people come out here to have some fun, and have a good time, and all we ask of the public is to make sure they follow the rules when they come out here," he added.