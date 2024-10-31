Fort Lauderdale police seek driver involved in fatal striking of man lying on street

FORT LAUDERDALE - Police are searching for the driver of a fatal traffic-related incident on Sunday, the agency said Thursday.

The incident occurred in the 100 block of Northwest First Street in Fort Lauderdale at 2:06 a.m.

In a preliminary investigation, a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler was parked along the street when a pedestrian laid on the ground in front of the vehicle, spokeswoman Casey Liening said.

Shortly later, three occupants returned to the vehicle, and when the driver pulled forward to exit the parking spot, the Wrangler drove over the pedestrian lying against the curb, she said.

It is unknown if the driver was aware of the pedestrian, Liening said.

At approximately 6:25 a.m., a passerby found the pedestrian unresponsive and called 911.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene by FLPD. The pedestrian has been identified as Esperant Lahens, 73.

"FLPD is seeking information on the driver for the purpose of the case, however the driver is currently not accused of a crime," Loiening said.

Anyone who can identify the vehicle or the driver should contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Russell Brown at 954-828-5754 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).