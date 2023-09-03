Watch CBS News
Fort Lauderdale police searching for suspect in shooting that leaves one man dead

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Fort Lauderdale are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

The incident was reported on Saturday just after midnight near northwest 23rd Avenue and northwest 16th Court.

A man was rushed to a local hospital with at least one gun shot wound where he later died. 

Police have not released the victims name or age.

Police are still searching for a suspect. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward crime stoppers at 954-493-tips.  



First published on September 3, 2023 / 9:47 AM

