Fort Lauderdale police searching for suspect in shooting that leaves one man dead
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Fort Lauderdale are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
The incident was reported on Saturday just after midnight near northwest 23rd Avenue and northwest 16th Court.
A man was rushed to a local hospital with at least one gun shot wound where he later died.
Police have not released the victims name or age.
Police are still searching for a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward crime stoppers at 954-493-tips.
