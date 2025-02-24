Fort Lauderdale police officer injured in Davie crash with suspected stolen car

A Fort Lauderdale police officer and four others were injured in an early Monday morning crash in Davie.

According to Davie police, the officer was investigating a stolen vehicle when the "suspect" vehicle and officer's vehicle collided at the intersection of State Road 7 and Orange Drive around 2:15 a.m.

The officer and the four occupants of the other vehicle were taken to area hospitals for medical evaluations.

Davie Fire Rescue said four went to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood and one was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries of varying severity.

Davie police said all had non-life threatening injuries.

The crash knocked out the power source for the traffic lights at the intersection, according to police. Traffic control devices were temporarily put in place to allow traffic flow on State Road 7.

Fort Lauderdale police said they will pursue the stolen vehicle investigation while Davie police will handle the crash investigation.

The cause of the crash hasn't been determined yet.