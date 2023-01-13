Fort Lauderdale police investigating after child struck by car

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were investigating a crash Friday afternoon in which a child was struck and suffered life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Police said in a written statement that a police were called to NW 13th Street and NW 8th Avenue shortly after 4:30 p.m. on a report of a child struck.

The scene after a child was hit by a car Friday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale. CBS 4

The victim, who was not identified, was taken for treatment to Broward Health Medical Center, according to police.

Information about the child's condition was pending.

Police said the driver remained on scene and an investigation is currently underway.

It was not immediately clear if charges would be filed in the case.