Man shot and killed by Fort Lauderdale police officers after they responded to a disturbance call, police chief says

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a Fort Lauderdale police-involved shooting that killed a man.

The city's police chief said officers responded to a disturbance call at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Chateau Park Drive off Northwest 9th Avenue.

He said officers were approached by a man who opened fire on them. That was when the three officers opened fire, striking the suspect.

"Officers performed life-saving efforts until Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived and transported the suspect to Broward Health Medical Center. The suspect, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the hospital," said Bill Schultz, the FLPD police chief

According to Schultz, the man killed was not a part of the initial incident that the call was about.

The details of that call are still unclear at this time.

Schultz also noted that the involved officers will be placed on paid leave, pending an internal review, which is policy for their department.