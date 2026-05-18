Fort Lauderdale neighbors say teen car burglars are targeting Victoria Park homes night after night

"They cut out the computer system, they cut out all the tracking," said Jacob Lapp.

Lapp's car was stolen from his Victoria Park home last August.

He said thieves broke into his home through the garage and stole his keys while his children were upstairs sleeping.

"Apparently they got my garage code. There are these scanners that can capture your code when the door is opening," Lapp said.

His car was found a month later in Jacksonville with an estimated $40,000 in damage.

Then, just a few weeks ago, Lapp said he was targeted again.

"They keyed it all the way down one night," Lapp said. "I noticed it, parked it again in front of the house, and then three days later it happened again."

A few streets away, Jodie Sweeney said her car was also broken into. She believes the crimes are part of a growing trend in the neighborhood that has been captured on home surveillance cameras.

"It is almost every night here. You can just guarantee your car door is going to be tried," Sweeney said. "If there's any opportunity, they're going to take it, and it just doesn't seem like anything is being done about it."

Neighbors said they repeatedly see the same group — appearing to be teenagers — walking through the neighborhood trying car door handles late at night.

"They don't seem to have any fear of cameras or lights," Sweeney said. "We very clearly have visible cameras. We leave the lights on all night. They are just not shy at all."

Sweeney said she contacted police and an officer came out to dust for fingerprints.

"The police arrested three, and two nights later they were back in the neighborhood — the same group of kids. They all matched the same description," Sweeney said.

A spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said three people were arrested May 4 in the 800 block of Northeast 17th Avenue and the 500 block of Northeast 14th Avenue during the early morning hours. Police also said three additional suspects were identified in two separate burglary incidents.

"They all wear hoodies. They don't care. They don't cover their faces, they don't wear gloves, so I just assume they're juveniles knowing they're going to get off," Lapp said.

Both Sweeney and Lapp are urging neighbors to lock their doors and stay vigilant, fearing the crimes could escalate.

"They're going to get more bold," Sweeney said. "They're not just going to try door handles at night. They're not just going to do petty thefts. They're actually going to come into your home when you're sleeping or when you're not there, and they're going to hurt you. They seem to have no fear, and when that happens, it seems to escalate."

"I thought this was going to be the safest spot for us, but I was wrong," Lapp said.

Police said the incidents are not believed to be gang related.