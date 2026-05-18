Victoria Park on edge: Fort Lauderdale residents targeted by nightly car thieves Residents in Fort Lauderdale’s Victoria Park neighborhood are on high alert as a wave of bold car break-ins and thefts hits their community almost every night. Home surveillance videos show groups of suspected teens trying car doors and stealing vehicles—even entering homes to grab keys. Despite police making arrests, neighbors say the problem persists and are urging everyone to stay vigilant. CBS News Miami’s Bri Buckley reports on the growing concerns and what’s being done to protect residents.