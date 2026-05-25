Fort Lauderdale honors fallen heroes at solemn Memorial Day ceremony

The City of Fort Lauderdale held a ceremony on Memorial Day to honor our fallen service members who died while protecting the United States.

It's a tradition for so many – to start their Memorial Day honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The ceremony was held at Lauderdale Memorial Park Cemetery on 4th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

The city had patriotic tributes, a parade of colors, an Armed Forces salute and an Honor Guard gun salute.

Some of South Florida's local veterans were recognized as well for their service, including a 105-year-old World War II veteran.

"I don't know how to say it, but I'm happy to be here," World War II veteran Donald "Buster" Dennis said.

"I'm going to say he feels blessed that he was able to, and of course his heart goes out to the many thousands that never got to come back," Shari Johnston said.

CBS News Miami's Bri Buckley also spoke with another veteran who shared stories about his friends that lost their lives while serving.

She will have more starting at 5 p.m. on CBS News Miami.