Fort Lauderdale mayor's ex partner found dead by possible suicide, police say

The former partner of Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis was found dead by suicide on Thursday morning, police say.

Fort Lauderdale police say Daniel Curran was pronounced dead on his 35th birthday after they received a call for a suicide at a high-rise building located at the 3000 block of Northeast 36th Street.

The police's preliminary information revealed that Curran jumped from the 12th-floor balcony of the building. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Mayor Trantalis issued a statement in response to his ex-partner's death, saying, "He was a loving individual, and my sympathies go out to his family. Perhaps now, the pain he endured will subside. May he rest in peace."

Curran's death comes a day after he appeared in court after being arrested for attacking the mayor last year

Curran was arrested last November, accused of attacking the mayor outside of his home and violating a court order prohibiting contact.

Both he and the mayor appeared in court on Wednesday, where modifications were made to the court order after Trantalis told the court that he felt Curan was no longer a threat.

According to his arrest report, he was charged last year with battery on a person 65 years of age or older and violating an injunction for protection against domestic violence.

Investigators said officers saw Curran in Trantalis' driveway despite there being an active protection order in place that barred him from approaching the mayor.

The two had been in a relationship and lived together since March 2025, according to the affidavit.