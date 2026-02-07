Man arrested after barricading himself during domestic violence call in Fort Lauderdale

A man has been arrested after Fort Lauderdale police say he barricaded himself in his home when officers were called due to a possible domestic violence situation.

Police received a third party call from the 1400 block of NE 53rd Ct Friday night that some neighbors were fighting. They say that the caller seemed concerned about the young child who lives inside of the home.

When officers arrived, according to the police department, the man refused to open the door, forcing officers to speak with him through the closed door of his home. They said that was when the man became "irate" and "confrontational."

Officers needed to know that everyone in the house was okay, so due to what they say is "extenuating circumstances," they decided to forcefully get into the door to check the safety of the family members inside.

Once inside, police officers detained the man and found a woman and young boy unharmed.

The man was transported to jail and has not yet been identified. We also don't know what his charges will be.