World's largest "in-water" boat show sails into Fort Lauderdale this week

MIAMI - Local businesses are expecting a surge in customers when the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show sails into town on Wednesday.

The show features 1,300 boats across seven locations and brings in $1.79 billion to the local economy, billing itself as the largest "in-water" boat show in the world.

"An event like the boat show has a massive impact on us, especially since we're just coming out of the off-season, and business has been very slow throughout the summer," said Lauren Thomas, Hunter's Beach Bar's manager.

"We're a super small, local dive bar with that kind of feel. So I think some of the fancier people like coming here because it feels like home and it's comfortable," Thomas added.

"It's like having a Super Bowl here every year. Cities really compete to host the Super Bowl, but we get one in our backyard every single year," said show spokesperson Staci Gillingham.

Nearby, Fishing Headquarters also benefits from the influx of visitors.

"When people come down for the boat show, they may notice us and think, 'Hey, we've got an extra day. After the show, let's go fishing.' Or, if they don't this time, maybe they'll plan for it next time," said manager Michelle Bannick.

For crew member Josh Russell, the increased business means more income.

"When I help people fish, it's like I'm showing them a good time, and they usually show me love back. I get to do that for people from all over the world," Russell said.

The show runs through Sunday.

Click here for more information on parking, tickets and dates.