2 rescued from fire at Fort Lauderdale home early Monday morning, officials say

An investigation is underway in Fort Lauderdale after a fire tore through a home early Monday morning, according to officials.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said they received multiple 911 calls reporting a fire located at a home at 1400 Riverland Road just after 8 a.m. Monday.

Fire officials said that as they were responding to the fire, smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from as far as the downtown Fort Lauderdale area.

When units arrived, they said they found heavy smoke and flames, and two people needed to be rescued.

One of the unidentified victims was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation while the second victim refused to be treated.

It took crews about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire, and the incident remains under investigation.