Fort Lauderdale to consider tougher late-night rules as it cracks down on underage drinking

Fort Lauderdale announced it is cracking down on crime and underage drinking in the Himmarshee entertainment district, a popular area of bars and clubs just west of downtown.

"To the young people here, specifically to underage drinkers. You have been warned," Police Chief William Schultz said.

Barricades now line the streets, and a light tower is in place.

"We are seeing concerning activity in the area, including underage drinking, fights, disorderly conduct, and large gatherings that create safety risks for businesses, residents, and visitors," Schultz said.

Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said his department is seeing a significant increase in overnight calls.

"We're seeing a large uptick in call volume on the fire rescue side between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m., and the majority of those are pass-outs," Gollan said. About 30% of those calls involve people ages 18 to 24, he said.

The city is adding patrols, including K-9 Units, mounted units, the Florida Highway Patrol, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Officers will closely watch bars and bartenders who serve underage patrons, and monitor overcrowding and parking-lot parties.

Micah Harris, bar manager at Original Fat Cats in Himmarshee, supports the plan. He said late-night crowds have become more lawless.

"I think it's a fantastic idea; I think that it needs to be done. Certain businesses might be opening the door to these problems, and we're not one of them," Harris said.

"I would think that the kind of business that we want wouldn't be deterred by police presence, because they're not here to do anything wrong," Harris said.

The announcement follows a number of shootings in the district, including one last December that sent five people to the hospital. The city banned open containers and outdoor drinking in all entertainment districts in January.

Mayor Dean Trantalis said the City Commission is exploring more restrictions.

"Next week we will consider ordinance changes that would increase fines for alcohol-related violations and establish new requirements for businesses seeking to operate late at night. Those requirements would address security, alcohol safety, training, and the maintenance of areas surrounding their establishments," Trantalis said.

City leaders said they will meet with business owners in the district and send notices to Broward County schools asking administrators to talk to students about the dangers of underage drinking.