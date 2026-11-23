A police investigation is underway following a wild car crash Sunday night near Fort Lauderdale High School that neighbors say stems from ongoing trouble at an uncertified short-term rental property.

The driver involved told investigators he was pistol-whipped by strangers and crashed while attempting to flee, flipping his car vertically right outside the school's football field at NE 17th Court and NE 7th Avenue.

"That car essentially almost ran into the football field, being turned up on its nose. So, it does make me uncomfortable," one neighbor said.

Police said the man was not injured in the crash and that the investigation remains active.

Residents reported that the driver was attacked outside a nearby home operating as a short-term rental, describing the property as a persistent problem in their neighborhood.

"It's concerning because this is a very nice neighborhood, a very quiet neighborhood, and this is kind of the sore thumb that sticks out every time there's bigger groups renting it out," a resident said.

Over the past week, neighbors have reported multiple complaints about loud noise coming from the house.

"The group has set off car alarms a couple of times among the cars, and there was even a point where they came onto our property," another resident added.

A city violation notice dated Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, was found at the residence, stating that the property was operating without the required vacation rental certificate from the City of Fort Lauderdale. The order demanded an immediate halt to all vacation rental advertisements and operations until proper certification is obtained.

The property owner said he was unaware of the incident and would follow up after speaking with the management company handling the rental.

Meanwhile, Fort Lauderdale officials announced an update to the city's vacation rental complaint hotline on Monday. Starting Nov. 30, 2026, residents can report complaints 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling 954-828-8000, which replaces the existing hotline at 1-800-685-7453.

Complaints can also be submitted online through FIXIT FTL or by emailing VRInfo@fortlauderdale.gov.