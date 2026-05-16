Fort Lauderdale is helping residents be prepared for rainy season by giving out free sandbags

Flood season is underway, and Fort Lauderdale is helping residents get prepared. The city set up several sandbag distribution sites and will have them throughout the season.

Fort Lauderdale resident Jennifer Ripple is taking proactive steps, including caulking and cementing her garage doors—which means she cannot open them anymore—to keep water out.

"You want to make sure you've caulked real good," Ripple said.

Ripple said the severe floods in 2023 remind her of the damage that stormwater can cause. Just last year, she said a tree fell on her car during a storm, and the dent is still visible on her hood.

"You definitely want your sandbags up above this level," Ripple said.

She noted that placing sandbags correctly is critical, particularly in older areas. "It's difficult for those of us in these neighborhoods because those whose homes were built in the '50s are pretty much at street level," Ripple said.

Ripple collected five free sandbags at a city giveaway. When CBS News Miami asked her if five were enough, she replied, "Nope. Well, it depends on how high the water is."

The city is distributing sandbags to anyone who can prove Fort Lauderdale residency. Residents told CBS News Miami they could use as many as they can get, as they do not want a repeat of what happened the last time severe flooding hit the town.

If you missed today's distribution event, another one will take place on Sunday. The city will be holding distributions every third weekend of the month through November. Residents who wish to fill their own sandbags can do so daily, located next to Floyd Hull Stadium and Mills Pond Park.

The sandbag distribution dates are as follows from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.: