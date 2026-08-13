Fort Lauderdale police searching for suspects who vandalized controversial $3,000 Flock cameras

Police are searching for suspects after $3,000 worth of Flock Safety cameras were damaged in the city's Croissant Park neighborhood.

The incident occurred July 6, when a city employee discovered the license plate readers had been removed from a pole, cut, and partially melted. Investigators have not yet made any arrests.

The cameras are part of the city's network of license plate readers manufactured by Flock Safety, a technology that has drawn both praise from law enforcement and scrutiny from privacy advocates.

The devices capture images of vehicle tags and characteristics, feeding searchable data to police departments. Investigators cross-reference this information with other sources to generate leads and make arrests.

In a video statement released on YouTube last Thursday, Flock Safety CEO Garrett Langley touted the effectiveness of the technology, claiming that in July alone, the system helped detect more than 1,000 missing persons and 20,000 stolen vehicles.

However, the company faces significant pushback. The American Civil Liberties Union has launched a "Get the Flock Out" campaign, urging communities to challenge and remove the cameras. The organization claims the devices track immigrants, political critics, and people wrongfully accused of crimes.

Concerns about the technology extend beyond privacy groups. In Georgia, three deputies are facing charges for allegedly using Flock cameras to stalk acquaintances. In St. Petersburg, Florida, resident Carl Gunn staged a three-day protest against the devices.

"What they're shooting is your license plate and whatever else they can do, I don't know yet," Gunn said.

Some local drivers expressed similar unease.

"I have mixed opinions," said Chabeli Medina, a driver in Fort Lauderdale. "I feel like good can come from it. Bad can come from it."

Another driver, Richard Rodriguez, added, "I don't feel safer with that thing."

In response to the growing criticism, Flock Safety announced policy changes in last week's video, including shortening standard data retention periods to seven days and requiring misuse detection for all customers.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department, which first acquired the technology in 2022, currently uses 88 license plate readers. According to a department spokesperson, the cameras are obtained through a cooperative agreement with Cobb County, Georgia.