Fort Lauderdale fire rescue crews give fireworks safety tips for Fourth of July fireworks safety tips for Fourth of July

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Fourth of July is right around the corner, and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue wants to ensure everyone has fun while staying safe.

Fire rescues held a fireworks safety demonstration using a watermelon and a paint can to show how powerful some fireworks can be.

About three-quarters of all fireworks-related injuries happen on July 4th.

Many kids like to celebrate with sparklers, but they can reach temperatures of 1,200 degrees.

A demonstration with chicken simulates a child holding a sparkler.

The demonstration is intended to show it can cause very serious burns.

"If this were to be your hand, this is the epidermis, the first layer of your skin, and into the subdermis, that's actually burning through," said one of the Fort Lauderdale fire crew members.

Fire officials say people need to stand at least 100 feet from fireworks.

They also suggest you have a bucket of water or hose nearby, in case of a fire."