Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue conducts advanced training in preparation for flood season

As flood season approaches Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue is training, using new techniques and equipment to help save people in case of emergency.

This week marks two years since the historic floods that devastated Fort Lauderdale. Crews made more than 900 rescues in the hours after the rain stopped, an experience that shaped Thursday's training.

"Something like that is very challenging to prepare for unless all members on your team are ready for it at any given moment," said Stephen Gollan, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Fire Chief.

Thursday, crews ran through four advanced drills using all new equipment and techniques.

CBS News Miami

"In the classroom, we're teaching the guys how to read the water, what to look for," said Vincent Pangallo, with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue. "Lessons learned from Katrina, Florence, Michael… all the storms I've responded to in the last four years on the west coast."

This year's training focuses not just on people, but pets too.

"A lot of people look at their pets as their children," Gollan said. "So the training we're doing is focused on how to safely rescue pets, as well as their owners."

Firefighters practiced tossing lines, guiding through deep flood water and navigating boats in challenging conditions.

If you're ever caught in a situation like this, there's one key thing rescuers want you to remember.

"Stay calm, relax, and listen to the instructions," Pangallo said. "A lot of times when we arrive, people panic, jump on the boat. It puts everyone at risk. Just stay calm. We're not going to let anything happen to you."

Over 100 volunteers were trained. They started in the classroom and moved their way out to the field all week.