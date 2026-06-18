Fort Lauderdale tiki hut, home catch fire displacing 4 people, 3 dogs

An investigation is underway in Fort Lauderdale after officials said that a tiki hut and home caught fire early Thursday morning.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, 911 callers reported a blaze along the 1800 block of Southwest 23rd Avenue just before 5:20 a.m.

The first fire units arrived at the scene minutes later and found that a tiki hut had caught fire behind a rental property and then spread to a nearby home.

Fire officials said that four people were able to safely evacuate the home, as well as their three dogs.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials said that a fire investigator was headed to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

At this time, fire officials said, it's unknown whether the blaze began in the occupied home or the vacant rental property next door.

The American Red Cross has also been called in to assist those who were displaced as a result of the fire.

No other details were released.