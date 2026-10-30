Family of woman killed in Fort Lauderdale hit-and-run hands out flyers, seeks help finding driver

The family of a young mother killed in a hit-and-run crash in Fort Lauderdale joined police and first responders to post flyers across the city Friday night, hoping to find witnesses who can help identify the driver responsible for her death.

The family of Dominique Greene, who was struck and killed while crossing West Sunrise Boulevard on Oct. 21, returned to the area of the crash around 8:30 p.m. Friday to appeal to the public for answers.

"Unfortunately, I can't tell my baby I love her anymore. I can't tell her Merry Christmas, happy birthday," Sekennia Greene, Dominique's mother, said. "And then we have a baby that's left here, my grandbaby. How do we explain this to him?"

What police know about the fatal hit-and-run

According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the crash happened around 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, as Dominique was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of West Sunrise Boulevard.

Investigators are looking for a newer-model black Mercedes-Benz AMG Performance coupe, possibly manufactured between 2021 and 2023. FLPD

Investigators said she was struck by a newer-model black Mercedes-Benz AMG Performance coupe, possibly manufactured between 2021 and 2023.

"If you stop and you assist, those few seconds can make a big difference," a family member said.

The driver did not stop to help the victim and immediately fled the scene, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported Dominique Greene to Broward Health Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

Dominique Greene's parents are also calling for additional safety measures near the crash site, expressing concerns about the lack of surveillance cameras in an area where children cross the road to attend school.

"With this highway and this intersection, even with kids crossing, crossing for school … there should have been cameras," a family member said.

Police searching for damaged black Mercedes-Benz

Surveillance footage captured a blurry image of the vehicle believed to be involved in the deadly crash, but investigators have yet to identify the driver.

Investigators believe the vehicle involved in the crash sustained damage to its front grille and right headlight.

Police said the Mercedes-Benz may also have damage to the passenger-side windshield and A-pillar, the structural section connecting the windshield to the vehicle's roof.

"We're here because we need the public's help. This investigation needs tips," Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Bill Schultz said. "Someone knows where this car is. Someone knows who the driver is. We need them to come forward."

Greene's family hopes someone will recognize the vehicle and help bring them closer to finding the person responsible.

"If it was your family in that situation, what would you want to happen?" a family member asked.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Fort Lauderdale Police Traffic Homicide Investigator Jill Hirsch at 954-828-5753 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).