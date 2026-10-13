Fort Lauderdale family of nine, including six children, loses everything in house fire

A Fort Lauderdale family of nine, including six children, is searching for a new place to live after a devastating house fire Monday night left them with virtually nothing.

The fire broke out shortly after 9 p.m. at a home in the 1500 block of Northwest 19th Avenue, according to Carlene Mojor, who lives there with six children between the ages of 1 and 12 and two other adults.

Mojor said she was standing outside the house when she noticed flames coming from her back bedroom. The fire quickly spread toward the front of the home, causing extensive damage.

Although the house is still standing, the interior was left so badly damaged that the family can no longer live there.

"My room out of nowhere went poof," Mojor said. "We don't know what caused the fire. It's a total loss. Clothes, furniture, everything [is gone]."

The family allowed CBS News Miami inside the home, where the extent of the destruction was visible.

The American Red Cross is providing the family with temporary accommodations for a few nights while they figure out their next steps.

Mojor said their landlord is working to find them another place to live.

The family does not have renters insurance, leaving them without coverage to replace their belongings.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Anyone interested in helping the family recover from the fire can email jmurray2@cbs.com for more information.