Fort Lauderdale faces backlash over cemetery mix-up that denied woman burial beside husband

The City of Fort Lauderdale is facing criticism after a cemetery mix-up left a grieving family uncertain where to bury their loved one.

Family's burial plans disrupted

Vivian George of Lauderhill purchased two plots at the city-owned Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in 2013, according to a contract. Her family said she expected to be buried next to her late husband, Ralph George, who died 12 years ago.

However, George's children recently discovered that someone else's remains were placed in her grave. Days later, Vivian George died in Crandall, Texas, where she had moved to live with her daughter after doctors diagnosed her with a terminal illness.

Her family is now grieving and unsure where to lay her to rest. They are demanding a solution that honors her wishes.

Daughter says cemetery gave conflicting answers

"I called the cemetery and I just kept getting a lot of 'the director is going to call you,'" Brandy George said. "I (was told) it was the cemetery's fault. It was the funeral home's fault. It was the cemetery's fault. It was the funeral home's fault. It was kind of back and forth."

Soon after her father's death, Vivian George went to McWhite Funeral Home for help arranging side-by-side graves, Brandy George said.

A contract obtained by CBS News Miami lists Albert McWhite as the person who paid for Ralph and Vivian George's plots.

City confirms grave was resold

The City of Fort Lauderdale, which owns the cemetery, confirmed that a second family later purchased the same plot.

In a statement, Ashley Doussard, Director of Strategic Communications for the City Manager's Office, explained:

"The plot at Sunset Memorial Gardens is owned by Mr. Albert McWhite, purchased in 2013. In 2019, at Mr. McWhite's direction, Ms. Vanessa Samuel was interred there. The City is working with the George and Samuel families, as well as Mr. McWhite, to reach a resolution that is acceptable to both the families involved."

The contract signed by McWhite lists him as Ralph George's brother, something the family disputes.

"McWhite (is) the name of the funeral (director), but my father (doesn't have) a brother named Albert McWhite," Brandy George said.

CBS News Miami called two phone numbers for McWhite and visited his funeral home, but he did not return messages.

Attorney rejects proposed fix

Frustrated by the lack of answers, the George family hired attorney Ari Pregen, who sent letters demanding the city and cemetery managers resolve the matter.

"The solutions if you will that are being proposed to my client are we'll exhume, unbury, dig up your deceased father while you're grieving your mother," Pregen said. "Now, you're going to have to re-grieve your father and we'll just bury them somewhere else."

For the family, that suggestion is painful and unacceptable.

"You're the first person that's telling me that they're trying to work it out," Brandy George said.