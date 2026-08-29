Fort Lauderdale shooting leaves 1 person dead, police say

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting unfolded overnight.

Officers said a Shotspotter alert came in just before 2 a.m. Saturday along the 1600 block of Northwest 8th Avenue. The department said they found a male victim and started life-saving measures until Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived.

The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was taken to a hospital where the department said he later died.

Fort Lauderdale Police urge anyone with information to contact them immediately.