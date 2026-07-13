Crew member missing from cruise ship that departed Fort Lauderdale; search and rescue underway off Mexico's coast

A search and rescue operation is underway off the coast of Mexico after a crew member on a cruise that departed Fort Lauderdale over the weekend may have gone overboard.

"Princess Cruises is responding to a situation involving a crew member aboard Regal Princess in waters off the coast of Cancun," a spokesperson for Princess Cruises said in a statement to CBS News Miami. "The crew member is currently unaccounted for, and an active search and rescue operation is underway."

Regal Princess cruise ship departing Southampton docks, southern England, UK. Southampton England UK. 27.09.2025. Regal Princess cruise ship departing Southampton docks, southern England, UK. (Photo by: Peter Titmuss/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Regal Princess cruise ship departed from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday.

"Princess is coordinating closely with maritime authorities, and search efforts remain ongoing," the statement continued.

The spokesperson said that the cruise line was remained focused on the search efforts.

"Our thoughts are with the crew member, their family, and all those impacted by this situation," the statement read. "We are providing support to our onboard team and remain focused on the ongoing search efforts."

CBS News Miami is working to gather additional details on the developing situation.