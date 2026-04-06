Fort Lauderdale considers new rules for e-bikes and scooters amid resident complaints

The City of Fort Lauderdale is considering new regulations for e-bikes and electric scooters amid growing concerns from residents and city officials about safety and reckless riding, particularly by teens.

Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Ben Sorensen told CBS News Miami that he has been working with the city attorney and transportation department to develop an ordinance that would regulate all micromobility devices, including e-bikes and scooters.

"So what we're looking at is really prohibiting e-bikes in our city parks and on city pathways in the parks, also looking to limit the speed they can have on sidewalks across our city, and limit their ability to operate when in close proximity to pedestrians," Sorensen explained.

Fort Lauderdale may add new e-bike and scooter rules as safety concerns grow. CBS News Miami

Residents in the Harbordale neighborhood say they are frustrated and concerned about a group of teens on e-bikes.

"Somebody is going to get hurt," said resident Tina DeMarco, who reported seeing the group run over a squirrel in Evergreen Cemetery before they threatened her with racial slurs and aggressive behavior.

"They told me some very nice words, racial slurs, some words I don't even use as an adult, and threatened to run me over if I didn't get out of the way," DeMarco said. She reported the incident to police.

"I think the city of Fort Lauderdale needs to do an ordinance to protect us residents and to protect the children as well," she added.

Commissioner Sorensen said he is aware of the problem in his district and across the city. "This is a major challenge in my neighborhood and across the City of Fort Lauderdale," he said.

Other South Florida communities are taking action as well. Sunny Isles Beach recently passed a similar ordinance for motorized scooters, requiring riders to be at least 16, carry a government ID, and face fines of $250 for a first offense and $500 for subsequent violations.

Meanwhile, the Florida Legislature has approved a bill that would create a 10 mph speed limit for e-bikes within 50 feet of a pedestrian. That bill is awaiting the governor's approval.

DeMarco said she hopes Fort Lauderdale's ordinance comes soon. "I'd like us to all come together as a community and solve the problem. I do not think these kids are bad seeds, but I do think they're feeding off of each other," she said.

City officials told CBS News Miami they are still drafting the ordinance, and it is not yet on the agenda for the upcoming commission meeting.