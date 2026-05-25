5 displaced, pets rescued after fire spreads from carport to Fort Lauderdale home

Fire crews in Fort Lauderdale raced to extinguish a blaze that broke out under a carport then spread to a home on Sunday evening.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, crews responded to a report of a vehicle fire under a carport of a home in the 3000 block of Southwest 2nd Street just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Before crews arrived at the scene the blaze spread to the home, which was occupied. Everyone was able to safely evacuate the home, and firefighters were able to rescue a dog, two rabbits and a bearded dragon.

Fire officials said it took crews about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control, and the fire caused extensive damage to the home.

Five people, including three adults and two children, were displaced because of the blaze, and they have been put into contact with the American Red Cross for assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.